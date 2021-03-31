NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – In Net and on the Blue line

Will the Flyers look to add a goaltender?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun when asked what could be next for the Philadelphia Flyers after Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers and with goaltender Carter Hart struggling.

“Yeah, it’s been a real struggle for Carter Hart, James, and from my understanding is the Flyers front office is having that discussion internally. Do they go out and get goaltending help before the April 12th trade deadline? Allow Carter Hart to have a bit of reset to work on his game. Brian Elliott has been a pro but he might need help. But on the flip side, what does that do to Carter Hart if you do that? So, there’s pros and cons to all this, and that’s what I believe they are discussing. The other thing is the Flyers have to stay in the race. The next seven games before the deadline will really be important in terms of the Flyers wanting to add, no matter where it is if they are not playing better. One name to retain if they do decide to add a goalie – Jonathan Bernier I believe on the radar of the Flyers. Pending UFA for Detroit.”

Anthony Mingioni: “Honestly & logically, why wouldn’t the Flyers be looking for goaltending help if they have their eyes on making the playoffs? Especially on a short term rental basis like Bernier?”

Potential blue line targets for the Flyers

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: The Philadelphia Flyers are trying to free up some salary cap space to make a major deal.

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher has been looking for a defenseman since the offseason after Matt Niskanen retired.

Nashville Predators Mattias Ekholm (LHD with one-year left) and Columbus Blue Jackets David Savard (RHD pending UFA) are the top two defensemen that could be available. Predators right-handed defenseman Ryan Ellis could also possibly be available and would look good on the Flyers top pairing. Ellis is currently injured and carries a $6.25 million salary cap hit through 2026-27.

Buffalo Sabres right-handed defenseman Brandon Montour is also available,