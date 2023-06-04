NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Ivan Provorov, Carter Hart, and Tony DeAngelo

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: Where is defenseman Ivan Provorov‘s place on the rebuilding Philadelphia Flyers, and should he have a place?

A couple of years ago, the now 26-year-old was considered untouchable for the Flyers. Two years later he’s in the rumor and is expected to be available this offseason.

Provorov finished this past season with 27 points and was a -17. He’s gone though numerous defensive partners the past few seasons and more than one coach. He’s never formally asked for a trade but if you can read between the lines….

Provorov’s trade value is so hard to determine. Each front office has different perceptions of what a player can do, and what they may think that player could in their systems.

Effective top-four defensemen can sometimes net you a first-round pick and maybe an extra piece or two. Would someone offer the Flyers that for Provorov?

Charlie O’Connor: “I’m annoyed that I can’t really use comparables to project Provorov’s trade value.

Why? Because the NHL d-man trade market makes basically no statistical sense. It just seems to boil down to perception & whether a GM & his scouts likes a player’s skillset, not raw results.”

Charlie O’Connor: “I guess for the Flyers that’s kinda good news, though, since Provorov’s stats for the last three years aren’t good at all. To get good value for him in a trade, they just need 2-3 GMs to decide he can be their Hampus Lindholm. Or that stats are just wrong (Seth Jones, Risto).”

Anthony Di Marco of the Fourth Period: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere said last week that he’d listen on goaltender Carter Hart. Getting fair trade offers for goaltenders doesn’t come easy.

The Arizona Coyotes got a 2022 first-round pick, conditional third, and Connor Timmins for then 31-year-old Darcy Kuemper. Would think the Flyers would want more than that.

Teams are tire kicking on defenseman Ivan Provorov. Sources say the St. Louis Blues were one of the teams. The Flyers feel they don’t have to trade him and could be looking for comparable returns to that of Jakob Chychrun and Mattias Ekholm.

The Flyers will explore Tony DeAngelo trades. He’s got one year left at $5 million. They might consider retaining salary. The return may be higher at the trade deadline.