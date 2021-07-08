NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators

Flyers aren’t buying out Myers

Bill Meltzer: There is no chance that the Philadelphia Flyers will be buying out defenseman Philippe Myers with offseason. Maybe they could trade him, but buying him out is not happening.

Keys to the offseason for the Montreal Canadiens

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski: Taking a look at some of the offseason questions the Montreal Canadiens are facing.

Free agents aplenty – The Canadiens have 20 players under contract for next season with about $10.7 million in cap space. They have pending free agents in Joel Armia, Phillip Danault, Tomas Tatar, Eric Staal, Michael Frolik, Corey Perry, Jon Merrill and Erik Gustafsson.

Expansion draft decisions – Potential forwards that could be exposed include Jake Evans, Paul Byron, Artturi Lehkonen and maybe Jonathan Drouin. On the blue line, one of Ben Chiarot or Joel Edmundson will be exposed. Do they do a side deal with the Seattle Kraken?

Is Dominique Ducharme their head coach – Will the Canadiens drop the interim tag from Ducharme?

No talks yet between the Predators and Granlund

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: The Nashville Predators have currently around $23 million in salary cap space but several free agents to take care of.

One player needing a new deal is 29-year Mikael Granlund who is coming off a one-year, $3.75 million deal. Granlund’s agent on the weekend said talks haven’t started, but the Predators hope to get something done before he hits free agency.

Evolving-Hockey predicts a three-year deal at $5.185 million per or two-years at $4.403 million per. Dom Luszczyszyn’s Game Score model has him at three years at a $2.33 million per.

Tyler Bozak‘s $5 million per and Marcus Johansson‘s $4.5 million cap hit could be comparables.

Not re-signing him before the expansion draft means they won’t have to protect him. Granlund moved to center with Matt Duchene was out.