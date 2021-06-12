NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers’ Needs Include Seth Jones and More

Philadelphia needs Seth Jones and a backup goalie

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: Most seem to think Dougie Hamilton is going to stay in Carolina according to Philadelphia brass. So, their focus is on Seth Jones, who wants out of Columbus. What would it take to acquire him?

Any package involves a long-term extension but would cost plenty. Philadelphia would likely have to give up several roster players including Phil Myers, Nolan Patrick, Scott Laughton, and a first-round pick. That may be for starters. It would at least entice Columbus.

Then, there is the backup goaltender. Brian Elliott is 36 and likely is not coming back. Philadelphia wants a younger, more durable goalie to back up Carter Hart. Hart should bounce back but one never knows. Linus Ullmark, Frederik Anderson, and Jonathan Bernier are all likely candidates. The latter two are in their early 30’s while Ullmark is just 27. Options are limited but so is Philadelphia’s cap space.

Kevin Hayes could see a different team around him next year

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: The main priority for Chuck Fletcher lies with finding a right-handed defenseman. Preferably, a defender that replaces the effect Matt Niskanen had on the team two seasons ago. Seth Jones and Dougie Hamilton come to mind immediately.

Now, at Hayes’ center position, some changes could be afoot as well. Claude Giroux and Scott Laughton are more effective at left wing. They can play center but just not in Philadelphia. If Fletcher feels that neither one can, then Morgan Frost has a spot on the team. That leaves one more possible spot if the general manager sees fit.

There are candidates out there. Mikael Granlund, Alexander Wennberg, and Erik Haula come to mind. Haula would be the cheapest alternative and Fletcher and he has a connection from Minnesota.

Kevin Hayes should be healthier this season after battling a hernia problem all 2021. Expect his production and defense to improve again but Philadelphia needs supplemental health. The center roster did not cut it last year.