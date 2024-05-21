NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, and the Boston Bruins

Could Matvei Michkov be heading to the Philadelphia Flyers this season?

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: A Russian report out of Sports-Express has potentially SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL willing to terminate Matvei Michkov’s KHL contract. Michkov’s KHL contract is set to expire after the 2025-26 season.

This would allow Michkov to come over to North America and try to make the Philadelphia Flyers. SKA would retain his KHL rights.

NHL Rumors: Coaches, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Montreal Canadiens

The New Jersey Devils getting closer to naming a new head coach

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the New Jersey Devils are working through the deeper part of the process in getting to name a new head coach. They aren’t at the finish line with making their decision, but they are getting closer.

Will Jeremy Colliton land a coaching gig somewhere?

Taj: Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, wondered if former Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton interviewed with the San Jose Sharks.

Rick Dhaliwal: Colliton has interviewed for multiple head coach and assistant positions.

Jake DeBrusk thought he’d have a deal by now, and other Bruins pending UFA notes

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Boston Bruins pending UFA forward Jake DeBrusk said on Sunday that he’s surprised he still doesn’t have a contract.

“But I understand business is business. I’ve been for a while. I’ve seen lots of deals get done with guys. So I kind of understand what their side is and how they usually operate. I wasn’t necessarily completely surprised. But I thought it’d be done. I thought that things would all work out earlier, I guess. But in saying that, this year was really stressful on me. It took a lot. I’m just looking forward to getting away, to be honest.”

The Bruins need DeBrusk’s scoring on the wing but GM Don Sweeney has a price for that and hasn’t wanted to pay more than that.

A look at some other Bruins pending UFA who may not be back next year.

Boston Bruins Next Moves and Goaltender Decisions

Chance of returning: very low – Derek Forbort, Matt Grzelcyk, Kevin Shattenkirk, and James van Riemsdyk.

Chance of returning: maybe – Danton Heinen, and Pat Maroon.