NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Money not an issue for the Flyers coaching search

Charlie O’Connor: There has been some talk that the Philadelphia Flyers may have to watch the money they spend on their next coach because of what they owe to Alain Vigneault after firing him.

After some investigation, from what understands, this won’t be the case. Money won’t be an issue for their next hire.

Charlie O’Connor: “Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Mike Yeo (the current interim) can’t ultimately hang on to the job, especially if PHI suddenly turns it around w/him at the helm. Or that they’re going to eventually get the biggest name out there. But I don’t believe their hands are tied.”

A new deal coming for Ryan Strome? What could it look like?

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome in an interview when asked about his brother Ryan:

“I’m really happy for him… he’s about to get a big raise with his new contract.”

Steve Greeley of Daily Faceoff: Ryan Strome has been playing at about a 0.75 points-per-game pace while with the New York Rangers. He has some chemistry with Artemi Panarin but will the Rangers be able to, and do they want to, give him a new contract extension?

Could the Rangers tack on an extra year or two to get the money down?

The Rangers may want to use Charlie Coyle (six years at $5.25 million) and Phillip Danault (six years at $5.5 million) as comparables.

Strome’s agent could be looking at Brayden Schenn (eight years at $6.5 million) and Kevin Hayes (seven years at $7.14 million) as comparables.

Lightning could look at forwards, but assets are a little thin

Joe Smith of The Athletic: (mailbag) Think the Tampa Bay Lightning will look to add a forward by the NHL trade deadline, and don’t expect a Yanni Gourde reunion.

The Lightning are a little light on draft picks and prospects given their past trades – Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow and David Savard. They don’t have much cap availability either.

If something big presents itself, they will likely at least have to consider it.

They could look at pending UFAs in Rickard Rakell (Ducks), Tomas Hertl (Sharks), Bryan Rust (Penguins) or Reilly Smith (Golden Knights). Don’t see Phil Kessel (Coyotes) or Jake DeBrusk (Bruins) as fits.