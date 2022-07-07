NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, and Darcy Kuemper

Flyers going D at No. 5?

Anthony Di Marco: Have been told that the Philadelphia Flyers have been going back and forth between Simon Nemec and David Jiricek. They may be leaning towards Jiricek. They also like Cutter Gauthier but it sounds like Jiricek gets the nod. If Logan Cooley drops to five, then that could change things.

The Senators and Sabres would have swapped picks

Darren Dreger: Had Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray been willing to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Buffalo Sabres, the Sens would have retained salary and sent their No. 7 pick in the draft tonight to the Sabres, who would have sent their No. 16 pick to the Senators.

Shawn Simpson: “When both sides want a divorce, just go. But a great sign there’s a market. I would touch the player or contract based on the money, injury, and intensity.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Sabres were trying to weaponize their cap space. The proposed deal would have netted them another asset on top of Murray. Anyway, it’s a deal no longer”

Darcy Kuemper to free agency

Pierre LeBrun: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper will be heading to free agency as the Avs determined they couldn’t afford to re-sign him.

Darren Dreger: It’s believed the Kuemper is hoping for something similar to Philipp Grubauer’s six years at $5.9 million per.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers were interested in Kuemper last offseason and believe they will be interested again.

Frank Seravalli: Knowing that the Avs couldn’t offer him a market rate, they never really presented Kuemper an offer. Talks were cordial throughout.

David Pagnotta: Would expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to be among the teams interested in Kuemper.