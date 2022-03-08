NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Rasmus Ristolainen and Claude Giroux

Friedman on the Rasmus Ristolainen contract offer

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Philadelphia Flyers pending UFA defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen: “There was a report out there that Ristolainen turned down 6×6.35 or something like that, I don’t think that’s correct in this particular case. I think the offer was somewhere between 4-4.75.”

NHL Watcher: Friedman thinks that maybe the $6.35 was a counter-offer or number that Ristolainen would only take. Friedman doesn’t think Ristolainen turned down six years and $36 million.

Have a feeling we’ll be seeing this one again soon… but will it be because of a trade or a long-term extension? #BringittoBroad https://t.co/FVcGaQ6ces pic.twitter.com/Dq45nMbxsz — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 6, 2022

Potential landing spots for Claude Giroux

Mike Johnston of Sportsnet: 34-year old Claude Giroux has two weeks to decide whether to waive his no-movement clause for a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. He carries an $8.275 million salary cap hit, $4 million in salary, and the Flyers could retain money to increase the return.

Elliotte Friedman reported that the Flyers may be looking for an almost NHL-ready prospect over a prospect who is a few years away.

The trade deadline is March 21st and Giroux is scheduled to play his 1,000th game on March 17th in Philadelphia against the Predators.

Teams that could be interested

Colorado Avalanche – Believed to be the favorites.

St. Louis Blues – May need to make a move like this to compete with the Avalanche.

Florida Panthers – Would make sense. Would the Flyers be interested in 2017 first-round pick Owen Tippett?

Tampa Bay Lightning – Don’t have all their draft picks. Have been scouting the Flyers. Wouldn’t be an easy trade but can’t rule them out.

Minnesota Wild – Would be an upgrade on the second line over Freddy Gaudreau.