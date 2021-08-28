NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Roster Size, Derick Brassard and Claude Giroux

Flyers won’t carry a full roster

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that they won’t be in a position to carry 23 roster players next season because of their salary cap situation. They will likely start with 22 players but could be down to 20 at times.

Derick Brassard took less to sign with the Flyers

Bill Meltzer: Newly signed Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard said that he had a contract worth more money from a team in the Western Conference but felt like the Flyers were a better fit.

The Flyers and Claude Giroux to hold off on extension talks

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: 33-year old Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux is entering the final year of his contract. Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that contract extension talks will wait until after the season.

“I’ve had good conversations with Claude and with Pat Brisson, his agent, and at this point our plan is to play the season out and we’ll talk at the end of the season. “We’re both comfortable with that. Claude’s our captain, he’s a great player, and I anticipate that we’ll find a way to continue that relationship going forward. “But right now I think what we’ll do is we’ll just get through the season and we’ll look at the situation and see where he’s at, see where we’re at and we’ll do what’s best for everybody.”

Giroux was drafted 22nd overall in the 2006 draft by the Flyers and is third all-time in Flyers scoring with 858 points. He should be able to catch Bill Barber (2nd with 883) this and then would trail only Bobby Clarke and his 1,210 points.

Bill Meltzer: “My take on Fletcher saying that the plan with Giroux/ agent Brisson is to negotiate a new contract after the 2021-22 season: The player likely indicated a desire to stay put. They’ll figure out term/cap hit within a range based on how it goes this season.”