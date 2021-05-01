NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Giroux would like to finish career with the Flyers

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: Claude Giroux now sits third all-time in Philadelphia Flyers scoring with 851 points. Bill Barber is second with 883 and Bobby Clarke sits first with 1,210 career points with the Flyers.

The 33-year old Giroux has a year left on his contract and has thought about Clarke’s record.

“I think when you have a chance to play with one organization your whole career, it’s something to be proud of,” he said. “And this organization has a great reputation, and since I’m here, they’ve treated me great. If I can , that would great.”

After this season, if Giroux averaged almost 60 points for six more seasons, he could catch Clark,

Could the Sharks talk to the Kraken about Burns?

Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic: Would the San Jose Sharks be interested in moving their first-round pick for the Kraken to take on Brent Burns and his $8 million cap hit for four more seasons?

Reinhart’s value increases after moving to center

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: The Buffalo Sabres have moved Sam Reinhart back to his natural position of center and has been almost a point a game since. The move was made after Eric Staal was traded, and Jack Eichel and Dylan Cozens suffering injuries.

The recent success will likely also mean it will cost the Sabres more to re-sign the pending RFA to a long-term contract.

Prior coaches haven’t wanted to play Reinhart at center but interim coach Don Granato has liked what he’s seen.

Next season the Sabres could run Eichel, Reinhart, Mittelstadt and Cozens down the middle. Also under contract at Cody Eakin, Arttu Ruotsalainen and Rasmus Asplund.

Teams will be calling this offseason for Eichel and/or Reinhart.

They could decide to move Reinhart back the wing and/or have Cozens shift to right wing.