NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Sharks forward Kevin Labanc unsure about his future

Max Miller of San Jose Hockey Now: 27-year-old Kevan Labanc scored 15 goals and added 18 assists in 72 games this past season. He carries a $4.725 million salary cap hit and there is some uncertainty about his future in San Jose.

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier did say after the season that Labanc never requested a trade.

NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks – Buyouts, Goaltending, Kevin Labanc, and Erik Karlsson

Labanc realizes he didn’t have a great season as he deal with several off-ice things as well. When asked about his spot in the Sharks organization, Labanc said:

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen. Trades happen around the Draft. So we’ll see. We’ll see where things go, and if I do get traded, then it’s been great in San Jose, but we’ll see. But right now, I don’t have any plans for that.”

Labanc when asked if he thinks he could be traded at the draft in June.

“I think it could happen to anybody. You just gotta work hard. For me, it’s just all about getting better in the summertime. Making sure that I’m getting ready and doing everything I can to get myself ready for the season.”

The Blue Jackets are not in a rush to name a new head coach and Alexandre Texier contract gets tolled

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets won’t hire a new head coach until next month at the earliest. GM Jarmo Kekalainen has already stated he wants to wait until at least the first-round of the Stanley Cup playoffs are over as some head coach or assistant coaches could become available. To speak with some assistant coaches, Kekalainen would need permission from that team.

If the Blue Jackets were able to win the draft lottery, the head coaching position could be more enticing.

NHL Rumors: Capitals and Canucks – Who’s staying to who could be on the move

Alexandre Texier has his contract tolled for next year. He will now be a restricted free agent after next season. Both sides decided on this route. The Blue Jackets had presented several options including a two-year contract but both decided to play out this season as he’s returning to the NHL and work out a new contract at a later time.