NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks, Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins 

Quick hits on the Flyers, Canucks, Stars and Bruins

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Adam Foote has been linked to the Philadelphia Flyers as a defenseman coach.

The Vancouver Canucks have done their due diligence on Jim Rutherford. If they are going to hire him, it could happen soon.

Claude Julien may have wanted a three-year contract from the Canucks, who went with Bruce Boudreau for two years.

The Dallas Stars have made goaltender Anton Khudobin available according to Jeff Marek.

The Boston Bruins will only trade Jake DeBrusk on their terms and they are telling teams they want equal value, and that they value DeBrusk highly.

Five teams that could be interested in DeBrusk

Mike Stephens of The Hockey News: There may not be a lot of teams interested in Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk at $3.675 million. Five teams that could have an interest in DeBrusk are the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens, and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Comparables for John Klingberg

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Jeff Marek said last month that Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg is looking for an eight-year deal in the $62 to $66 million range.

Sources had confirmed that the mid $60’s would be a starting point. There is the belief that he’s a $9 to $9.5 million per season player.

Klingberg is believed to want to remain with the Stars, but it is also his last chance to earn a big contract.

Cale Makar, Miro Heiskanen and Zach Werenski’s extensions aren’t good comparables for Klingberg given their age.

Better comparables would be Seth Jones (eight years at $9.5 million), Darnell Nurse (eight years at $9.25 million) and Dougie Hamilton (seven years at $9 million).

Will the Stars be able to fit a big extension in? Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov’s contracts will come off the books, so that would help. Other UFAs include Blake Comeau, Braden Holtby, Andrej Sekera, Denis Gurianov and Michael Raffl.