NHL Rumors: Pierre-Luc Dubois, Nazem Kadri, and the Top 35 Trade Targets

Acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois won’t come cheap
TSN: Darren Dreger said there is lots of trade interest in Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, and acquiring won’t be cheap.
“However, if the New York Rangers, the Montreal Canadiens or another team intends on landing Dubois, it’s going to take a very substantial offer. So, if we’re looking at the Rangers, we’re looking at Chytil, we’re looking at Schneider, we’re looking at Kakko as one of the main principles and maybe a first-round draft pick on top of that. Otherwise, I don’t think that Winnipeg’s has the stomach to move Dubois this off-season.”
Avs to talk to Nazem Kadri next week
TSN: Darren Dreger said Nazem Kadri is just focusing on celebrating their Stanley Cup win, but soon it will switch to free agency. Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic will make him a priority, but can they afford him.
“Can Colorado afford the price tag of $8 million to $9 million on an annual average salary? Well, we’re going to find out. There will be extension talks with the Avs early next week. Also early next week, I’m told that we can expect the Kadri camp to whittle down the list. It needs to be a family fit. So if it’s not Colorado, then what does that list look like? They’ll attack that early next week.”
Top 35 NHL trade targets
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Looking at the top 35 NHL trade targets this offseason.
1. Alex DeBrincat – Chicago Blackhawks
2. Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg Jets
3. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes
4. J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks
5. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks
6. New Jersey Devils first-round pick No. 2 overall
7. Anthony DeAngelo – Carolina Hurricanes
8. Tyson Barrie – Edmonton Oilers
9. Jesper Bratt – New Jersey Devils
10. Jeff Petry – Montreal Canadiens
11. Pavel Zacha – New Jersey Devils
12. Alexandar Georgiev – New York Rangers
13. John Marino – Pittsburgh Penguins
14. Semyon Varlamov – New York Islanders
15. Travis Konecny – Philadelphia Flyers
16. Alec Martinez – Vegas Golden Knights
17. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks
18. Anthony Beauvillier – New York Islanders
19. Anaheim Ducks Cap Space
20. One of Jesse Puljujarvi or Kailer Yamamoto – Edmonton Oilers
21. Lawson Crouse – Arizona Coyotes
22. Kasperi Kapanen – Pittsburgh Penguins
23. Patric Hornqvist – Florida Panthers
24. Mackenzie Blackwood – New Jersey Devils
25. Carson Soucy – Seattle Kraken
26. Tanner Pearson – Vancouver Canucks
27. Jason Dickinson – Vancouver Canucks
28. Filip Zadina – Detroit Red Wings
29. Nicolas Hague – Vegas Golden Knights
30. Joonas Donskoi – Seattle Kraken
31. Philippe Myers – Nashville Predators
32. Justin Holl – Toronto Maple Leafs
33. Ethan Bear – Carolina Hurricanes
34. Petr Mrazek – Toronto Maple Leafs
35. Josh Anderson – Montreal Canadiens