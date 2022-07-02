NHL Rumors: Pierre-Luc Dubois, Nazem Kadri, and the Top 35 Trade Targets

Acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois won’t come cheap

TSN: Darren Dreger said there is lots of trade interest in Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, and acquiring won’t be cheap.

“However, if the New York Rangers, the Montreal Canadiens or another team intends on landing Dubois, it’s going to take a very substantial offer. So, if we’re looking at the Rangers, we’re looking at Chytil, we’re looking at Schneider, we’re looking at Kakko as one of the main principles and maybe a first-round draft pick on top of that. Otherwise, I don’t think that Winnipeg’s has the stomach to move Dubois this off-season.”

Avs to talk to Nazem Kadri next week

TSN: Darren Dreger said Nazem Kadri is just focusing on celebrating their Stanley Cup win, but soon it will switch to free agency. Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic will make him a priority, but can they afford him.

“Can Colorado afford the price tag of $8 million to $9 million on an annual average salary? Well, we’re going to find out. There will be extension talks with the Avs early next week. Also early next week, I’m told that we can expect the Kadri camp to whittle down the list. It needs to be a family fit. So if it’s not Colorado, then what does that list look like? They’ll attack that early next week.”

Top 35 NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Looking at the top 35 NHL trade targets this offseason.

1. Alex DeBrincat – Chicago Blackhawks

2. Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg Jets

3. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes

4. J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks

5. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks

6. New Jersey Devils first-round pick No. 2 overall

7. Anthony DeAngelo – Carolina Hurricanes

8. Tyson Barrie – Edmonton Oilers

9. Jesper Bratt – New Jersey Devils

10. Jeff Petry – Montreal Canadiens

11. Pavel Zacha – New Jersey Devils

12. Alexandar Georgiev – New York Rangers

13. John Marino – Pittsburgh Penguins

14. Semyon Varlamov – New York Islanders

15. Travis Konecny – Philadelphia Flyers

16. Alec Martinez – Vegas Golden Knights

17. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks

18. Anthony Beauvillier – New York Islanders

19. Anaheim Ducks Cap Space

20. One of Jesse Puljujarvi or Kailer Yamamoto – Edmonton Oilers

21. Lawson Crouse – Arizona Coyotes

22. Kasperi Kapanen – Pittsburgh Penguins

23. Patric Hornqvist – Florida Panthers

24. Mackenzie Blackwood – New Jersey Devils

25. Carson Soucy – Seattle Kraken

26. Tanner Pearson – Vancouver Canucks

27. Jason Dickinson – Vancouver Canucks

28. Filip Zadina – Detroit Red Wings

29. Nicolas Hague – Vegas Golden Knights

30. Joonas Donskoi – Seattle Kraken

31. Philippe Myers – Nashville Predators

32. Justin Holl – Toronto Maple Leafs

33. Ethan Bear – Carolina Hurricanes

34. Petr Mrazek – Toronto Maple Leafs

35. Josh Anderson – Montreal Canadiens