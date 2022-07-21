NHL Rumors: Pierre-Luc Dubois open to offer sheets, but other options are there

Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Jets: The Winnipeg Jets had hoped when they traded for Pierre-Luc Dubois that he could be long-term fixture at center. Turns out he really likes the Montreal Canadiens. His agent, Pat Brisson, has also said that Dubois would like to play for the Canadiens now.

Dubois went to the draft in Montreal in hopes that the Canadiens could pull off a deal. Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff is looking for a big, as he should.

Dubois didn’t file for salary arbitration and is open to an offer sheet.

Cheveldayoff has been looking to move captain Blake Wheeler. Mark Schiefele has two years left on his deal and the direction of team would have to appease him if he were to stay longer.

Cheveldayoff could make Dubois an offer and leave it on the table. If he doesn’t accept it by the December deadline, let him sit out. Cheveldayoff trades when he wants to not when the player wants to – see Evander Kane and asking for a trade for four years before he was dealt.

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Pierre-Luc Dubois is eligible for offer sheets. Will the Montreal Canadiens consider the move?

The 24-year-old Dubios can accept his qualifying offer of $6 million by Friday. He could chose to do this make it easier to trade. He can keep negotiating with the Jets for contract more than $6 million. An offer sheet is another route he could go.

If he signs an offer sheet, the Jets could match as they don’t want to lose Dubois and they aren’t interested in being bullied by a big-market team, Dubois or his agent.

The Canadiens could send Dubois a huge two-year offer sheet, one that would have the Jets considering taking the picks. Dubois would be a UFA in two years.

An offer sheet between $8,402,975 and $10,503,720 costs two first-round picks, a second and a third. Over $10,503,721 costs four first-round picks.

The Canadiens don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with but could make some moves including the possibility of putting Carey Price on the LTIR.

The Jets are still wanting to compete, so Dubois at $6 million, and a trade for roster players may make more sense than draft picks.

A team not named the Canadiens could also step up with a trade offer that is more than the Canadiens and be happy with Dubois for two years at a reasonable salary price.