NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Penguins are looking into things … Maple Leafs looking at Ducks winger Frank Vatrano

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Doing the Wright thing – on the Pittsburgh Penguins, and who could be looking at an Anaheim Ducks winger.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Is there any “latest” around the Penguins?”

Friedman: “Ron Hextall hates trade rumors. I don’t feel like being beaten up by Ron Hextall, but I’ve heard he’s looking into things.”

Marek: “I don’t think that should surprise anybody.”

Friedman: “I’m going to have Felix Potvin live at my house next week in case Hextall hears this and doesn’t like it.”

Marek: “That’s your only chance. That’s your only chance. Get the cat.”

Friedman: “I’ve just heard he’s looking into things.

The other team I’ve heard a little bit about is Anaheim. I don’t want to go way to far away from Pittsburgh, because I know you want to talk about the Penguins.

We always joke about it Jeff. We do the show on Saturday night and people reach out and say here’s more on this or why didn’t you say this. I just had a couple people saying that Pittsburgh and Anaheim are two teams.

Pittsburgh I think are just looking around. I think Hextall is just trying to figure out what’s out there. I think he’s looking into some things.

And all I’ve heard on the Ducks is, Toronto having some interest in Frank Vatrano. Which I think makes a lot of sense. Left-hand shot. Guy can score. But someone said to me, they can’t do even at 50 percent. It’s $1.8 . It’s not something they think can fix.

But I’m sure we’re going to start hearing a lot of out of the Ducks. Like I said, I heard they got a lot out looking to see what’s out there.