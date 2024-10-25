NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins and Marcus Pettersson

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta says there haven’t been any significant contract talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins and defenseman Marcus Pettersson. There were some who thought that after the Penguins extended Sidney Crosby, they’d then move on to Petterson. That hasn’t been the case.

Ryan Paton: “Staying in the metro, one Metro team to another. To believe the Penguins they would explore an extension talks with Markus Petterson after the Crosby deal. Anything brewing there?”

Pagnotta: “Short answer is no.”

Paton: “Okay, let’s move on.”

Pagnotta: “Right. The belief was that after Crosby got locked into the Penguins would reach out to Petterson’s camp about an extension, at least get the ball rolling there. My understanding is it hasn’t happened. There haven’t been any significant negotiations or talks, quite frankly, between the Penguins and Petterson’s side.

It sounds like the penguins want to wait to see exactly who they are this season. Doesn’t mean they don’t want to sign them. It means they’re doing their due diligence to understand exactly what direction this team is going to go and then make decisions with respect to the immediate and the future of this club.

He’s going to be a UFA in the summer if he doesn’t lock into a deal. He’s a valuable piece on that back end. But again, Kyle Dubas and staff want to figure out exactly where this Penguins team is at.

So we’re probably not going to see discussions happen if they do until closer to the new year, if not into the new year. So if you’re a Penguins fan hoping to get Marcus Petterson locked in, you’re probably going to have to wait a little bit.”