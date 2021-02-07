NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Montreal Canadiens

Round two of interviews for Penguins GM position happening soon

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that Pittsburgh Penguins are getting closer to starting their second round of GM interviews.

“As far as I can tell, I believe there’s been eight individuals who have been interviewed so far,” Friedman said. “From Patrik Allvin, who’s currently in there alphabetically through Kevin Weekes of the NHL Network.”

Their list includes Allvin, Weekes, John Ferguson Jr., Michael Futa, Ron Hextall, Mark Hunter, Jason Karmanos and Chris MacFarland.

It’s possible that more people are interviewed, but they want to trim their initial list.

John Shannon: The Penguins are also open to restructuring their front office a bit. Have been hearing that they would consider hiring a President of Hockey Operations as well as a general manager.

Role and ice time may be more important to Danault than money

Stu Cowen of the Montreal Gazette: Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault is in the last year of his deal and said that he’d love to finish his career as a Canadien.

Reports have the 27-year old turning down a six-year, $30 million deal this past offseason. On Friday he didn’t want to talk about his contract situation.

Turning down that deal may be more about his role and ice time with the Canadiens and not about the money.