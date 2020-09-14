NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins could once again use a third-line centerman

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have had trouble filling their third-line center role since Nick Bonino headed to the Nashville Predators in free agency.

Since Bonino’s departure in 2017, the Penguins have tried Greg McKegg, Riley Sheahan, Derrick Brassard, Jared McCann, Nick Bjugstad, then Jared McCann.

The free agent market is a little thin this offfseason. They’ll be looking for someone that can record 30-plus points, is defensively-responsible, hopefully can kill some penalties and in the $3 to $4 million range or less. Mikael Granlund will be priced out.

Free agent options for the Penguins could include Erik Haula, Carl Soderberg, Cody Eakin and Jason Spezza.

The Penguins could find a fourth-liner like Tomas Nosek and promote Teddy Blueger to the third-line.

Flyers on the lookout for a goal scorer

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said he’ll likely be looking at the trade market as opposed to the free agent market to improve his team this offseason.

“We’re going to have to make sure we manage the cap properly and make sure we have the resources that we need to keep the good young players that are here,” Fletcher said. “Having said that, you’re always looking to add pieces if you can that help your team. We will do that, but I don’t expect us to be a major player in free agency over the next couple years. I do expect us to aggressively try keep our own players. We’ll be working the phones to see what we can find on the trade front.”

On the top of Fletcher’s wish list will be a goal scorer.

“We’d all love another goal-scorer,” Fletcher said. “I look at the top line and they didn’t produce. … I can tell you from watching the games I thought they had a lot of zone time, generated a lot of chances. Their shot share and expected goal numbers were really quite good. We did a lot of good things, we had a lot of zone time when they were on the ice, but for whatever reason, the goals didn’t go in.”

Contract talks with pending RFA Nolan Patrick haven’t started according to Fletcher. With his health situation, it makes things a little tougher.

Other Flyers RFAs include Philippe Myers and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Pending UFAs include Brian Elliott, Justin Braun, Nate Thompson, Derek Grant and Tyler Pitlick. Elliott could be a priority for the Flyers given his relationship with Carter Hart.