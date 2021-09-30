NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Vancouver Canucks

Penguins don’t appear to be in a hurry to extend Letang and/or Malkin

Dan Kingerski: Don’t believe the Pittsburgh Penguins are in a hurry to give Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin contract extensions.

Also not sure now if both players will be back. A year ago would have said yes but starting to wonder if that will be the case.

Pettersson, Hughes negotiations continue and the Canucks could be looking to move Hamonic

Patrick Johnston: Despite some of the talk out there, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are not on their way to Vancouver (as of yesterday afternoon). Negotiations continue.

Irfaan Gaffar: Contract offers for Vancouver Canucks RFAs Pettersson and Hughes have gone back-and-forth but don’t appear to be close.

At some point the players will tell their agents to get a deal but they are not at that point yet.

Have been told that what the Canucks have offered both Pettersson and Hughes, they believe it is a lot of money.

Satiar Shah: “Even if an AAV is agreed upon the next stage is bonus structure and the salary figure for the final year of the deal”

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now: A source is saying that the Vancouver Canucks are considering trading defenseman Travis Hamonic. Hamonic in the past has wanted to be close to his home and family in Manitoba, but now appears to be okay with playing in the US.

This offseason he signed a two-year deal at $3 million per. He has until Friday to opt-out of the season.

If the Canucks were to move his $3 million salary and only take back a small contract, it would free up cap room to help re-sign RFAs Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

Trading Hamonic would create a big hole on the right side of their blue line.

Would a US team want to acquire Hamonic knowing that he can’t play games in Canada? Would potential new teammates be okay with an unvaccinated player?