NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Winnipeg Jets

The Pittsburgh Penguins could look to make a move or two after the season starts

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins likely won’t make another trade before the start of the season as they and others will be assessing what they have. It is possible that they could make a trade or two after the season gets going.

The Penguins are missing forward Jake Guentzel for two to three weeks to start the season but there is no guarantee that his ankle will be ready.

GM Kyle Dubas likely won’t wait around to fix any roster flaws that come up. The Penguins bottom-six forwards may need some more offense injected.

NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals

Their current roster only leaves them with about $220,000, so not enough to sign anyone.

The Penguins have some depth on the left side of their defense and could use that as trade bait. Though the likes of P.O. Joseph, Ty Smith Smith and Will Butcher carry a low salary so any return would be a low-salaried player as well.

Now, defenseman Marcus Pettersson carries a $4 million cap and more value but was very reliable last season playing beside Kris Letang.

The Winnipeg Jets aren’t looking to trade Connor Hellebuyck or Mark Scheifele at this time

Ken Wiebe of SportsNet: Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and forward Mark Scheifele remain with the Winnipeg Jets as training camp approaches. Both are entering the final year of their contracts. It wouldn’t be easy for the Jets to replace either player.

Will the Jets hold some talks with Hellebuyck and Scheifele to see where things are at? If they could extend one, they could then decide which direction to go with the other. Or do they look at trade both or use an ‘own rental.’

NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Eyeing a Reunion with Alex DeBrincat? Other Teams Seem More Likely Than the Red Wings

Pierre LeBrun and Michael Russo of The Athletic: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said on Friday and the GM meetings that he’s not looking to trade Connor Hellebuyck or Mark Scheifele at this time.

The Jets want to win this year and keeping both would likely give them their best opportunity to win. If they can’t extend either player by the trade deadline, there is the risk of losing them for nothing.

Cheveldayoff added that he’s had ongoing talks all offseason with both players.