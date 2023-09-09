NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals

Patrick Kane Eyeing More Than Just the Detroit Red Wings

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: As NHLRumors.com reported via Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now, there is talk of Patrick Kane reuniting with Alex DeBrincat on the Detroit Red Wings.

As Allen writes vis Chris Johnston of TSN, Kane is not looking to rush into a decision and “he is focused on just the one team. There are a couple of different situations that would probably be appealing.”

Kane is recovering from offseason hip surgery and is looking to continue to play this upcoming season. His decision could come once the season starts or even later than that.

Bruins To Keep Both Goalies As of Now

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: As Murphy writes the Boston Bruins are more likely than not to keep both Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

Both have been the talk of trade talks and rumors recently, but as of now, it would shock those around the NHL that both or one gets traded.

The Bruins were a record-setting team last season behind the play of their dynamic duo of Swayman and Ullmark. Ullmark won 40 games last season with a 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage while Swayman won 24 games and had a 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage last season.

It would be tough for a team to weaken an area of strength coming into this season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s Future in Washington Still Unclear

Sammi Silber of the Hockey News: As Silber writes there is still some uncertainty surrounding Evgeny Kuznetsov in Washington despite him showing up in Washington for informal skates.

Kuznetsov is coming off a poor season and his name is swirling in trade circuits. When the general manager expresses his disappointment, you know time is ticking on a player in a city.

Washington has been trying to move Kuznetsov as late as the NHL Draft in June. However, teams did not value him or Anthony Mantha.

If the Capitals do want to move Kuznetsov, he will need to raise his value under a new regime in Washington.