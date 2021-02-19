NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, and the Anaheim Ducks

Penguins happy with their goalie tandem

Michelle Crechilo of NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said they are happy with the way goaltender Tristan Jarry is trending of late. GM Ron Hextall said Jarry has a lot of upside and that this year is different from last as he now has to adjust to being the man. Casey DeSmith is their backup. Hextall added that for now they are happy with their goaltending situation.

“I really liked his game last game,” Hextall said. “He battled hard and played very well for us. So right now, we’re comfortable with our with our goaltending. And like every other position, it’s a daily evaluation and we talk about things, but we believe we can we can be successful with these two guys.

Sabres don’t plan on trading Hall

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that as of now the Buffalo Sabres don’t plan on trading forward Taylor Hall before the trade deadline.

“Because right now there is mutual interest between Taylor Hall, his camp, and the Buffalo Sabres to discuss an extension when the time is right. So that could be a big name off the market, if you will, given that he’s an unrestricted free agent on July 28th. That really has been the intention from the Buffalo Sabres since the get-go and that has not changed despite the team’s slow start. Again, Darren Ferris, the agent for Taylor Hall, is notorious for normally bringing his clients to UFA but in this case, he also has an interest in listening to the Sabres”

March 12th is the first day that players who signed a one-year deals are eligible to sign a contract extension.

It will be up to Getzlaf if he wants to be traded

TSN: Frank Seravalli said there would be teams interested in trading for Anaheim Ducks Ryan Getzlaf but don’t expect the Ducks to ask him at this point.