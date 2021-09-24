NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Nothing new on Penguins pending UFAs

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall on the contract extension status for players like Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust.

“We’ve been talking, but nothing to report at this time. We’ll keep chipping away.”

Gaudreau won’t say much about his contract this season

TSN: Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau is entering the final year of his deal. Gaudreau on his contract situation.

“It’s between my agent and ,” the five-time All-Star said on Thursday. “I probably won’t answer many questions about that this season.”

The Maple Leafs may need to move a small salary

James Mirtle of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs Kurtis Gabriel and Adam Brooks will likely be sent to the AHL, and will need to clear waivers to do so. The Leafs may have to make move to get under the cap ceiling.

Maybe they would sacrifice Pierre Engvall at $1.25 million. Trading him would make more sense than putting him on waivers.

Would the Maple Leafs decide to move Ilya Mikheyev ($1.625 million)? He did request a trade after last season.

Maple Leafs GM doesn’t have any plans to trade Ilya Mikheyev

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas wouldn’t confirm that Ilya Mikheyev requested a trade after last season, but did say that he doesn’t have any plans to trade him.

“Ilya is going to be on the team and is going to be a big part of the team,” Dubas said, adding any questions on a trade request should be directed to Mikheyev’s agent.”

Mikheyev sidesteps trade request question

Kristen Shilton of TSN: Ilya Mikheyev was asked about his trade request this past offseason, but he sidestepped the question.

“No, I just enjoyed time with my family,” Mikheyev said in response to the trade request inquiry. “I just got married.”

When asked if he wants a bigger role with the team this season.