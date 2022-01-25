NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, and their Goaltending Situation

The Pittsburgh Penguins could use a backup goaltender

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue is out week-to-week. Casey DeSmith is their other backup option and he hasn’t been good this season. DeSmith could use some games in the AHL to get his game back, but the Penguins don’t have a viable backup.

The Penguins don’t have a lot of salary cap space and may need to find someone under $1 million. Marc-Andre Fleury is not an option.

Trade options could be Jonas Johansson (Panthers), Craig Anderson (Sabres), Anton Forsberg (Senators) and Garret Sparks (Kings).

The Edmonton Oilers and their goaltending options

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: It’s not easy for the Edmonton Oilers to fire head coach Dave Tippett when he hasn’t had a starting goaltender all season.

GM Ken Holland on Friday was looking at Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones and Dallas Stars Braden Holtby.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts Podcast on Friday on goaltending options for the Edmonton Oilers.

“The only problem with (Semyon) Varlamov is, you know, he’s got a modified no trade. So I’m not convinced he’d go to Edmonton.

You know, the thing that (Ken) Holland could do if he wanted to talk about him was – imagine that negotiation. Holland – (Lou) Lamoriello. He could say to him, you need the cap room too.

But if you want to give a shot to a younger guy, there’s (Ville) Husso.”

Jeff Marek adds: “(Vitek) Vanecek.”

Friedman continues.

“Vanecek is signed for another year at $750,000 and you can give him a chance.

Now, it’s not a guarantee. But I don’t mind that gamble.

You know, there’s (Braden) Holtby. UFA. Does it make any sense?

(Marc-Andre) Fleury. I can’t see it.

You know, (Joonas) Korpisalo. They’re not crazy about him. He hasn’t played well.

I still wouldn’t pay a big price. I think you’re at a point now where you have to say to your team, guys, you had a great period there. You had to hold together stronger, but we also know we owe you a goalie here. You have to do it.”