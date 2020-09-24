NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Arizona Coyotes,

Penguins – Panthers deal falling apart?

Dan Kingerski: Two sources think that the trade between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers involving Patric Hornqvist and Michael Matheson is off. No one can commit 100 percent to that as things can change at any moment,

Dan Kingerski: There are reports of the deal falling apart. A source indicated that Hornqvist’s no-trade clause could still be an issue. Getting a hold of Hornqvist also hasn’t been easy.

Getting Dubois locked up soon would help out the Blue Jackets plan for the offseason

Michael Arace of the Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen needs to re-sign pending RFA Pierre-Luc Dubois and some other restricted forwards.

“We’re working on that,” Kekalainen said. “The sooner we get these things done, the better opportunity we have to make the team better.”

If the Blue Jackets are able to get Dubois signed by the draft, Kekalainen would have a better idea of where they sit under the salary cap and they might be able to make some moves at the draft. If they don’t make moves at the draft, maybe Kekalainen sees what’s out there in free agency.

Coyotes will need to get creative to re-sign Hall

Brian Compton of NHL.com: Newly anointed Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong has about two weeks to try and re-sign Taylor Hall, and he knows it won’t be easy.

“It’d have to be very creative to keep him ,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said Wednesday. “That’s something we’re going to explore. We’re never going to turn our eye to talent like that. He’s a heck of a player, but we’ve got to explore. These are going to happen between now and free agency. We’re going to explore everything.”

Last month Hall said his main focus was winning.