NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Kris Letang, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell

On Kris Letang

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Had heard the Penguins have offered Kris Letang a four-year deal at a bit under the $7.25 he made this year.

Mike DeFabo: Letang said that he believes he can play “probably four-five years, easy.”

Mike DeFabo: Letang on his contract: “Me and were clear to each other we were not mentioning anything to anyone. It stays between me and the team.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Bryan Rust

Pittsburgh Penguins: Pending UFA forward Bryan Rust on a potential contract extension: “First of all, I’d love to return to the team. I love it here. Pittsburgh is a place that I’ve been for a while and I have a lot of memories in. I started my family here. I’d like to make something work to come back here.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: Rust continued: “I’m not looking to rob anyone, I just want what I deem is fair – a reasonable contract. I think and I hope – I’d like to think something is going to get worked out here.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Rust said his family is his top priority and he’s only looking for a fair, reasonable contract: “I think for me, it’s getting to a point where I feel like I’ve gotten what I’ve earned and what I’m worth.”

Seth Rorabaugh: Rust: “I feel like I’ve played to a higher level than what my contract said the last few years.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Rickard Rakell

Pens Inside Scoop: Pending UFA forward Rickard Rakell: “I know this organization has a lot of free agents to take care of. From my standpoint, I’m just going to see what happens. I haven’t put that much thought into it yet… but like I said, this is a team and a place I really want to come back to.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Rakell: “It was a great experience for me. I’ve learned a lot from the players and coaches here. I feel like this team had a lot of potential. This is definitely a place I would like to come back to and where I think I can take my game to the next level, as well.”