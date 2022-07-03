NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Letang, Malkin, Fleury and Trade Candidates

Letang could get done but Malkin and Pens are not close

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Teams are thinking the Pittsburgh Penguins will be able to extend defenseman Kris Letang. One executive said that he can see the Penguins going more than they’d like to, to get it done.

Keep hearing that the Penguins and Evgeni Malkin are not close but will the July 13th deadline bring them closer?

Marc-Andre Fleury is still undecided on his future. Have wondered about a Fleury-Tristan Jarry tandem.

The number has to be right for the Penguins

Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall has said that he’s like to keep both Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang but it would have to be a number that would allow them to round out a Stanley Cup contending roster.

Hextall shouldn’t pay attention to what the public wants but build the best roster he can.

The Penguins aren’t the only team that are faced with some tough decisions based on their cap situation. The Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights are among the teams with issues.

Five potential trade targets for the Penguins

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: If the Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t able to re-sign Evgeni Malkin, they’ll need to take that savings and find a No. 2 center.

Potential free agent targets could include Vincent Trocheck and Nazem Kadri. Neither would be cheap.

Trading for a second-line center, someone like Logan Couture, may not be cheap either. A look at some potential trade targets.

Adam Henrique – Anaheim Ducks – Has two years left at $5.8 million and is 32-years old. He has 42 points in 58 games last season.

Jamie Benn – Dallas Stars – Played on right wing last season and was held to only 46 points in 82 games. Has three years left at $9.5 million.

Kevin Hayes – Philadelphia Flyers – New head coach John Tortorella has already said that Hayes has more to give. That may or may not work out for Hayes.

Yanni Gourde – Seattle Kraken – GM Ron Francis may want to acquire some future assets for the 30-year-old Gourde. He has three years left at $5.1 million.

J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks – One year left at $5.25 million. Would it take a young defenseman, a prospect and an NHL player?