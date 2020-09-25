NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Vancouver Canucks, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

A logjam on the Penguins left side

Josh Yohe: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Matheson said that newly acquired left-handed defenseman Michael Matheson can play on the right side but adds they have a “logjam” on the left side and that “something has to give.”

Guerin on negotiations with Soucy

Earl Schwartz: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin on Michael Russo’s podcast on negotiations with group six unrestricted free agent Carson Soucy.

“When a player achieves rights in the CBA, they’re gonna use them. When we have our rights … we use that to our advantage. We want to make fair deals.”

Things may have become personal for Pietrangelo but not Markstrom

Sportsnet 650: Elliotte Friedman on if things have become personal for Alex Pietrangelo and Jacob Markstrom: “Some of this Pietrangelo stuff really sounds personal. Whether it’s GM and player, or GM and agent, there’s something there.

I don’t think right now in Vancouver it’s personal. That doesn’t mean Markstrom may not be frustrated, but I don’t think it’s personal right now”

Lightning deep down the middle … Shattenkirk should be re-signed

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Even if the Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup basically without Steven Stamkos, he is not expendable. It just goes to show how deep the Lightning are with Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli down the middle on the top two lines and Yanni Gourde is an ideal No. 3 center. Cedric Paquette is centering their fourth line. Point or Cirelli would move to the wing if Stamkos were able to play.

The Lighting should look to re-sign defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk but only if it’s a short-term contract at a relatively low price. He’s coming off a one-year deal at $1.75 million. Jan Rutta, Zach Bogosian and Luke Schenn are also UFAs, so could see them trying to keep at least two of the four. Prospect Callan Foote may need a slot next year.