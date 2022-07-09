NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers

“Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL lines site Betway”

Odds of Malkin returning improving?

Josh Yohe: Feeling a lot more optimistic that Evgeni Malkin re-signs with the Pittsburgh Penguins than did a week ago. There are some powerful people within the organization that want it done.

On the Matt Murray trade talk

Ian Mendes: Ottawa Senators assistant GM Trent Mann on the Matt Murray trade speculation.

“Those conversations are taking place and they continue to take place. So there is interest out there….That’s the situation and it’s not like Matt doesn’t know. He’s aware. We’re aware.”

Deslauriers and Bjugstad to free agency

Micheal Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said that pending UFA forwards Nic Deslauriers and Nick Bjugstad will go to free agency on July 13th.

Guerin expects that Deslauriers will get plenty of interest.

Evander Kane may not be back with the Oilers. They are trying to re-sign Brett Kulak

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers gained an extra $5.5 million in salary cap space with Duncan Keith retiring and they needed the space. They need a top-six forward and it may not be Evander Kane according to Pierre LeBrun.

“They’re trying to sign Evander Kane. I don’t think that’s going to happen but they’re going to keep trying. And if not, they’re going to try and look at the market, both trade and free agency to go get a top-six forward.”

Chris Johnston adds that the Oilers are talking to pending UFA defenseman Brett Kulak and that Tyson Barrie may not be dealt.

“There’s been some discussions, they take another run at . It also means that Tyson Barrie I would think is likely to remain an Oiler, there was some discussion whether he’d be moved on but they’ve created cap space elsewhere and obviously there’s a need now with Duncan Keith not part of their lineup.”