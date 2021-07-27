NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and the Boston Bruins

Mild interest in Dvorak for the Penguins?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Some sources have said the Pittsburgh Penguins had some interest in Arizona Coyotes forward Christian Dvorak but it may not be anything serious.

Will the Canucks trade or buy out Holtby?

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks are trying to trade goaltender Braden Holtby. they haven’t made any decision whether to buy out Holtby if they can’t find a trade partner.

Thomas Drance: The Canucks could end up with a second buyout window as Jason Dickinson and Conor Garland have arbitration rights. They continue to look to trade Braden Holtby.

Kuemper getting trade interest

David Pagnotta: Teams are still interested in Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper. The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of the teams showing interest.

The Coyotes could retain some money in any deal, but the asking price is quite high.

Bruins check-in on Eichel, Holtby, Schmidt and Kuemper … Interest in Suter and Yandle

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Multiple sources have said that Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney checked in with Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to see if the asking price for Jack Eichel had come down a bit. That is not the case.

There was a report that the Bruins checked in with the Vancouver Canucks about goaltender Braden Holtby. Just exploratory talks and nothing substantial.

A couple of sources said the Bruins talks with Canucks might have also involved left-handed defenseman Nate Schmidt.

The Bruins also spoke to the Arizona Coyotes about goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

The Bruins have also been tied to pending UFA defensemen Ryan Suter and Keith Yandle.

A source said that Suter is looking for more than $5 million a season, and added that the Bruins won’t go that high.

Bruins and Kraken talking

Jimmy Murphy: The Seattle Kraken have some extra defensemen that they are looking to move, and they are talking with the Boston Bruins.