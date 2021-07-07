NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, and 10 Buyout Candidates

Would the Golden Knight trade Lehner to the Penguins if they won’t move Fleury?

Mark Madden of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: The Pittsburgh Penguins need to get a legit No. 1 goalie. Jarry has only been okay. It is possible he might get better as he’d only 26. The Penguins can’t afford to wait on Jarry to get better.

Penguins fans hope for Marc-Andre Fleury or John Gibson. Pending UFAs Phillip Grubauer or Tuukka Rask seem unaffordable for the Penguins.

The Vegas Golden Knights don’t appear to be wanting to trade Marc-Andre Fleury but would they be willing to move Robin Lehner?

Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer appears to favor Lehner over Fleury.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Last offseason there were 14 buyouts. A look at the 10 top potential buyouts this offseason.

1. Anthony DeAngelo – The New York Rangers have already decided to buy out DeAngelo at 1/3 of his contract.

2. James Neal – Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland has hinted he could buy out one or two players this offseason. A buyout would carry a $1.92 million cap hit of $1.92 million for the net four years.

3. Erik Johnson – Two years left at $6 million per but is also a LTIR candidate. He missed all but four games last year with a concussion.

4. Keith Yandle – The Florida Panthers could save $5 million off their cap over two years.

5. Martin Jones – Could use the savings on an upgrade. Three years left at $5.75 million per, with a buyout saving them $3.75 next year.

6. Zach Parise – Salary structure would mean a $5.2 million savings year but his contract was back diving, the savings isn’t as much for the final three years,

7. Jake Virtanen – Would carry a $50,000 cap hit next year and $500,000 the following year.

8. Ben Bishop – Missed all of last season but was close to being ready to return. Wouldn’t be a huge cap saving.

9. Paul Byron – Was waived three times last year. Could be bought out as they look for cap flexibility.

10. Sonny Milano – Saves the Ducks $500,000 in cap space and $1.2 million in salary.

Other potential buyout candidates include: Mikko Koskinen (Edmonton), Anton Stralman (Florida), Danny DeKeyser (Detroit), Olli Maatta (Los Angeles).