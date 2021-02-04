NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, and the Boston Bruins

Penguins GM search

Darren Dreger: The Pittsburgh Penguins are scheduled to talk with Ron Hextall today.

Rob Rossi: Patrik Allvin and Kevin Weekes are believed to have interviewed already.

John Ferguson Jr. and Hextall expected to interview by tomorrow.

Chris Drury and Scott Mellanby are not interested in the position.

Rob Rossi: Other potential Penguins candidates include Chris MacFarland, Tom Fitzgerald, Don Rizzo, Mike Futa and Mike Gillis.

Bob McKenzie: The Penguins had asked the New York Rangers permission to speak with Chris Drury. Drury told the Penguins yesterday that he wasn’t interested in leaving New York City or the Rangers.

Bob McKenzie: The Penguins asked the Seattle Kraken for permission to speak with Jason Botterill but didn’t get it.

Do the Capitals need a goaltender and should the Bruins trade their first-round pick?

ESPN: With January in the books, looking at some early-season questions.

Do the Washington Capitals need to trade for a goaltender?

Emily Kaplan – Vitek Vanecek has played well so far while Ilya Samsonov has been out. There may not be a veteran goalie that makes sense.

Greg Wyshynski – There may not be an upgrade out there. Arizona Coyotes Antti Raanta is in the last year of his deal, but the Capitals don’t have a lot of salary cap space.

Chris Peters – The Caps should look to acquire a veteran to help solidify their roster.

Arda Ocal – Should look for someone to help with their depth.

Should the Boston Bruins trade their first-round pick by the trade deadline?

Emily Kaplan – They’ve only had one first-round pick in the past three seasons and should hold on to their pick this year.

Greg Wyshynski – The Bruins could still look to add some veteran help on the blue line but it doesn’t seem like it would make sense to move a first-round pick when they’ve been preaching going young.

Chris Peters – The Bruins still have Marchand, Bergeron and Rask and can compete. They could use some help on wing and on the blue line and their first-round pick maybe their best asset.

Arda Ocal – They may get to a point this season where they need to upgrade their blue line and their first is an asset.