NHL Rumors: Plan A Is To Trade Anthony DeAngelo, Plan B Is To Buy Him Out This Offseason

A buyout this offseason an option if the Rangers don’t find an adequate deal
Vince Z. Mercogliano: It does sound like teams are calling the Rangers about DeAngelo and that teams are wanting the Rangers to take back a bad contract.
Vince Z. Mercogliano: That shouldn’t be much of a surprise. The Rangers are going to have to give on something if they want to move him – either retaining salary or taking back a bad contract.
Vince Z. Mercogliano: If the Rangers aren’t able to make a deal that benefits them this season, they could wait until the offseason and buy him out.
If they waited and bought him out, he’d carry under a $400,000 salary cap hit next season and under $900,000 in 2022-23.
Four or five teams doing due diligence on DeAngelo
Bob McKenzie on Wednesday night on the New York Rangers – Anthony DeAngelo Situation and what the market is like for him.
** NHLRumors.com transcription
“Well, they are talking to teams and there are four or five out there that are kicking tires and doing their due diligence to see if this is a reclamation project they’re prepared to take on. We’ve heard Calgary, Detroit, maybe the teams in Southern California, LA, Anaheim, just doing their due diligence.
Not suggesting for a moment that a trade is imminent, but there is not question the Rangers are talking to other teams about it.
Now, here’s the rub. The New York Rangers Plan B would be if they don’t trade him, just to buy him out at the end of the year. So in other words, the Rangers are not prepared to retain a huge amount of salary. The Rangers are not prepared to take on a huge contract coming back the other way because they can buy him out in the summer. Bite the bullet for the rest of this season if they have to on his $4.8 million cap hit, and then you have on a buyout you’d only have a $300,000 odd penalty next year and an $800,000 odd penalty the year after that.
So that is Plan B, Plan A is to still try and trade him. Bring in another player that might be useful and see where they go from there.”