NHL Rumors: Plan A Is To Trade Anthony DeAngelo, Plan B Is To Buy Him Out This Offseason

A buyout this offseason an option if the Rangers don’t find an adequate deal

Vince Z. Mercogliano: It does sound like teams are calling the Rangers about DeAngelo and that teams are wanting the Rangers to take back a bad contract.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: That shouldn’t be much of a surprise. The Rangers are going to have to give on something if they want to move him – either retaining salary or taking back a bad contract.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: If the Rangers aren’t able to make a deal that benefits them this season, they could wait until the offseason and buy him out.

If they waited and bought him out, he’d carry under a $400,000 salary cap hit next season and under $900,000 in 2022-23.

Four or five teams doing due diligence on DeAngelo

Bob McKenzie on Wednesday night on the New York Rangers – Anthony DeAngelo Situation and what the market is like for him.

** NHLRumors.com transcription