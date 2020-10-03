NHL Rumors: Plenty of Teams Looking For Goaltenders, the Top UFA Goalies and Potential Destinations

Plenty of teams looking to upgrade in net

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Teams that could be looking for goaltending this offseason include the Edmonton Oilers, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, Minnesota Wild and the Ottawa Senators.

The Flames could re-sign Cam Talbot. The Blackhawks could re-sign Corey Crawford.

Teams may not want to send assets for Matt Murray, Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins.

There could be about nine teams looking for a goalie, around 12 UFA goalies and 3-4 could be available for trade.

Top free agent goaltenders and potential destinations

David Satriano of NHL.com: Looking at the top free agent goaltenders and potential landing spots for them.

Craig Anderson – Ottawa Senators – Possible landing spots: Chicago Blackhawks, Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers.

Corey Crawford – Chicago Blackhawks – Possible landing spots: Blackhawks, Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals.

(Update – re-signed Flyers) Brian Elliott – Philadelphia Flyers – Possible landing spots: Flyers, Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks.

Thomas Greiss – New York Islanders – Possible landing spots: Penguins, Sharks, Flyers, Capitals, Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings.

Braden Holtby – Washington Capitals – Possible landing spots: Penguins, Sharks, Flyers, Capitals, Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings.

Jimmy Howard – Detroit Red Wings – Possible landing spots: Blackhawks, Flyers, Penguins, Sharks, Capitals.

Anton Khudobin – Dallas Stars – Possible landing spots: Stars, Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks, Sabres, Flames, Oilers, Sharks.

(Update – re-signed Golden Knights) Robin Lehner – Vegas Golden Knights – Possible landing spots: Golden Knights, Blackhawks, Sharks, Oilers.

Henrik Lundqvist – New York Rangers – Possible landing spots: Flyers, Penguins, Capitals, Bruins.

Jacob Markstrom – Vancouver Canucks – Possible landing spots: Flames, Oilers, Sharks, Canucks, Senators.

Mike Smith – Edmonton Oilers – Possible landing spots: Blackhawks, Flames, Flyers, Canucks, Golden Knights.

Cam Talbot – Calgary Flames – Possible landing spots: Blackhawks, Oilers, Flames, Sabres, Flyers.