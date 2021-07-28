NHL Rumors: Point, Bogosian, de Hann, Wild, Canadiens, and Goligoski

Big extension coming for Point

Kevin Weekes: The Tampa Bay Lighting are closing in on an eight-year extension with forward Brayden Point.

Pierre LeBrun: The Lightning and Point still have some work to do but they are coving a lot of ground.

Bogosian took a smaller offer

Darren Dreger: Zach Bogosian turned down bigger contract offers than what he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning (three years at $850,000)

Blackhawks trying to trade de Haan

Bruce Garrioch: The Chicago Blackhawks are trying to trade defenseman Calvin de Haan.

The Wild need a defensemen or two

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild need to find a couple of defensemen. If they can’t find anything on the free agent market, they have to look at the trade market.

Michael Russo: The Wild wouldn’t go as high as the Carolina Hurricanes for Ian Cole at one year at $2.9 million.

Canadiens had tried for Ristolainen

NHL Watcher: Pierre LeBrun said on TSN that the Montreal Canadiens had tried to trade for Rasmus Ristolainen but their first-round pick wasn’t high enough.

Goligoski turned down multi-year offers

Michael Russo: Alex Goligoski took a big one-year offer ($5 million) over the multiple multi-year deal offers.