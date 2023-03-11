NHL Rumors: Post Trade Deadline And Free Agency Run Down

What About The Big Names Not Moved At The NHL Trade Deadline?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said that Erik Karlsson will try to again be moved during the offseason. It comes down to how much of the contract the Sharks will eat. Also, where does Karlsson and his agent find a fit that makes the Swedish defenseman happy.

Also, expect the Vancouver Canucks to keep listening when it comes to J.T. Miller. Pittsburgh and Vancouver were pretty close to a deal. His NTC kicks in July 1st. The clock is ticking.

NHL Rumors: The Interest in Radko Gudas is fascinating.

The Flyers and new interim general manager Daniel Briere should at least look at what the market for Travis Konecny may be. Konecny fired in 54 points in 52 games before his injury. Philadelphia desperately needs assets.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is an interesting one for the Winnipeg Jets. If Kevin Cheveldayoff considers moving Dubois, what happens with Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele. Scheifele has been unhappy before in Winnipeg. We may find out this summer as Montreal comes calling for Dubois once more.

John Gibson and Colton Parayko are interesting cases because a change in scenery may help their numbers bounce back. However, there is a chance they do not. Then, there is Nick Schmaltz who is owed $24.45 million on the final three years of his deal. No wonder why Arizona could not find a taker.

Joel Edmundson eventually will get moved from Montreal in their due time. Be patient.

A Little On Dumba And Greenway

Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild managed to get it right so far this NHL Trade Deadline. Keeping Matt Dumba and moving Jordan Greenway has led to a wild 8-0-2 streak that seems poetic for this chaotic Minnesota season.

Dumba has been playing his best hockey over the last month and will be in Minnesota at least through the end of the season. After that, it looks like the blueliner will go elsewhere.

NHL Rumors: The Expansion Speculation Spectacular

In the meantime, Jordan Greenway being dealt was a bit of a tough blow, but it is a business. Greenway needs to find his identity again and stick with it. Buffalo will enjoy his physicality and occasional scoring touch.