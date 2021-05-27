NHL Rumors: Potential Center Free Agent and Trade Options For Ottawa Senators

Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun: Wonder about the idea of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins signing with Ottawa Senators to center their second line with Tim Stuetzle on his side.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said on Bob McCown’s Podcast said that he was speaking with coach D.J. Smith and was saying “we almost need a veteran-type first-line centre and those aren’t easy to come by.”

There have been some who suggest that Philadelphia Flyers Claude Giroux could be a trade option. He grew up in Orleans and played for the Gatineau Olympiques in junior.

The Oilers may decide to walk away from Nugent-Hopkins and use the cap savings to to help rebuild their defense and/or goaltending.

Would the Senators be interested in giving him a long-term deal in the $5 to $5.5 million range? The Senators still need to sign Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson, but they have the salary cap space.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion will be looking for a center and a defenseman this offseason. They have some depth down the middle, but they are lacking experience.

They have Josh Norris, Colin White and Shane Pinto. The future of Chris Tierney is uncertain. There has been some organizational frustration with Logan Brown.

The Colorado Avalanche may look at moving Nazem Kadri this offseason, though not everyone thinks they will. He has one year left on his deal that carries a $2 million salary and $2 own in a signing bonus.

Claude Giroux’s name has come up but it seems doubtful the Philadelphia Flyers will move him. He has a full no-movement clause and doesn’t appear to be looking to get out of Philadelphia.

Calgary Flames Sean Monahan could be made available. He has two years left on his contract at a $6.375 million salary cap hit. He has a 10-team no-trade clause.

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel doesn’t make sense for the Senators.

Free agent center options could include Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Phillip Danault, Paul Stastny and Alexander Wennberg.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames will likely also be looking for help down the middle.