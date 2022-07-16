NHL Rumors: Potential Landing Spots for Nazem Kadri

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL lines site Betway

NHL Watcher: Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Nazem Kadri: “I think what Kadri is doing, I’ve heard, is he’s waiting because I think there’s some teams that want to sign him & they need to clear room. I think Colorado’s still a possibility & I think NYI would be someone else, but I wouldn’t assume those were the only 2”

NHL Watcher: Friedman on the the Calgary Flames and Kadri: “There were some reports put there that Calgary was making Kadri a mega offer, I don’t think that’s the case, at least not as I do this on Friday morning. I think the Flames and Kadri have talked, I think the Flames are trying to be careful..”

NHL Watcher: Friedman added: “I think Columbus made a big pitch for Nazem Kadri too, I think Columbus decided they were going big after someone here. I think they went after Kadri then Gaudreau came on to them and they got the deal done with Gaudreau first and happily took him”.

Shawn Simpson: A source said that if the Avalanche could move defenseman Sam Girard, they could re-sign Kadri.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: Five potential destinations for the Nazem Kadri and some long shots.

Colorado Avalanche – They’d need to move out salary – J.T. Compher or Samuel Girard. They still need some cap flexibility with Nathan MacKinnon needing an extension

New York Islanders – Would also need to clear some cap space – Josh Bailey or Anthony Beauvillier.

Calgary Flames – They have the cap space but would he want to go there?

Nashville Predators – Still have some cap room. He wouldn’t make them a serious contender but would put them closer.

Seattle Kraken – Have two first-rounds in Matty Benier and Shane Wright but Kadri could help ease the transition. Have the cap space and are willing to spend.

The long shots – Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks and the Ottawa Senators.