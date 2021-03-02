NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals, and a Top 15 Trade Bait Board

Stone trade a comparable for any Forsberg deal?

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: The other week Elliotte Friedman didn’t include Filip Forsberg in his list of Nashville Predators untouchables. Friedman adds that they aren’t dangling Forsberg or trying to trade him, but wouldn’t dismiss offers.

Though different players, the Mark Stone trade could be a comparable return for what the Predators might be able to get for Forsberg. It provides a framework – high-level prospect in Erik Brannstrom and a second-round pick.

The 26-year old Forsberg has another left on his deal and could be looking for something in the $7.5 to $8 million range. He’s eligible for an extension this offseason.

Moving Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene and their $8 million salary cap hits would not be easy but would free up cap space.

Capitals free agents and expansion decisions in net

J.J. Regan of NBC Sports Washington: (mailbag) Would expect the Washington Capitals to want to re-sign their pending free agents in Alex Ovechkin, Jakub Vrana, Jonas Siegenthaler and Ilya Samsonov.

If the Capitals want to re-sign Conor Sheary, it may depend on the expansion draft and cost to sign the above free agents.

The Capitals have a crowded left side of their defense – Michal Kempny, Brenden Dillon, Dmitry Orlov, Siegenthaler, Martin Fehervary and Alex Alexeyev – and may look to move out someone to create some extra cap space.

The Capitals are going to have to expose one of Ilya Samsonov or Vitek Vanecek for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Samsonov’s ceiling is likely higher than Vanecek’s. Samsonov is a pending RFA with no arbitration rights and Vanecek has a year left at $716,667.

The Caps would be selling low if they moved Jakub Vrana.

TSN’s top 15 NHL trade bait board

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Contending teams would have interest in Columbus Blue Jackets 30-year old defenseman David Savard. The is a pending UFA. John Tortorella could be getting a vote of confidence from GM Jarmo Kekalainen today.

1. Mattias Ekholm – Nashville Predators

2. David Savard – Columbus Blue Jackets

3. Anthony DeAngelo – New York Rangers

4. Brandon Montour – Buffalo Sabres

5. Taylor Hall – Buffalo Sabres

6. Mikael Granlund – Nashville Predators

7. Bobby Ryan – Detroit Red Wings

8. Jake Virtanen – Vancouver Canucks

9. Sam Bennett – Calgary Flames

10. Tanner Pearson – Vancouver Canucks

11. Luke Glendening – Detroit Red Wings

12. Vince Dunn – St. Louis Blues

13. Eric Staal – Buffalo Sabres

14. Marc Staal – Detroit Red Wings

15. Ryan Dzingel – Ottawa Senators