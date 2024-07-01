NHL Rumors: Predators, Marchessault, Stamkos, Skjei, Monahan, and Pinto

Busy Predators

David Pagnotta: “Predators getting busy, in on Stamkos, Marchessault, Skjei. Could be a really big day in Nashville when all is done.”

On Jonathan Marchessault

Elliotte Friedman: “Hearing Nashville has emerged as a serious contender for Jonathan Marchessault.”

On Steven Stamkos

Pierre LeBrun: “All signs still point to Nashville being the front-runner for Steven Stamkos. Still nothing finalized obviously.”

On Sean Monahan

Wes Gilbertson: “And don’t rule out a reunion between Monahan and his best buddy in Columbus …”

Frank Seravalli: “Speaking of old flames being rekindled, #nhljets hoping to keep Sean Monahan. But #Flames and #GoHabsGo are among the teams monitoring that situation, ready to potentially step in if Monahan doesn’t get the term/dollars he is looking for on Monday.”

On Shane Pinto

Pierre LeBrun: “Hearing that talks have stalled between the Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto. Could lead to Pinto asking for a trade. Stay tuned.”

Shawn Simpson: “I would say relax on Pinto. It’s July 1st, and asking for a trade doesn’t mean he will get moved. I’m sure Lewis Gross his agent knows there’s a shit ton of pressure in Ottawa. So via the media that might lead to a favorable deal.”

Anthony Di Marco: “I’d expect the #Flames to 100% be in on Pinto if he ultimately becomes available.”

Kyle Hall: “This would be a great pivot for the Rangers, bring in Pinto and move Chytil to wing #NYR“