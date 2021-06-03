NHL Rumors: Predators, Panthers, and Potential Landing Spots For Seth Jones

Matt Duchene will do what he to can to remain in Nashville

Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene: “I want to finish my career here and I’m going to do everything in my power to make that happen.”

Panthers will talk to Aleksander Barkov soon about an extension

David Dwork: Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito on beginning contract extension talks with Aleksander Barkov: “It’ll be something that’s paramount for me, and we’ll address it in short order.”

Potential landing spots for Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: Though they could hang on to him in hopes of changing Seth Jones’s mind somehow, the Columbus Blue Jackets will more than likely be traded by the NHL draft in July. The 26-year old Jones has a 10-team no-trade list.

A look at some potential landing spots.

The Best Hockey Fits

Chicago Blackhawks – would they include Adam Boqvist?

Philadelphia Flyers – They may not want to give up Cam York. The Blue Jackets may ask for Travis Sanheim or Philippe Myers as part of the package.

Winnipeg Jets – The teams already worked out a big trade this season. Any package would likely have to include Ville Heinola.

The Sleepers

Detroit Red Wings – Problem for the Red Wings is that they can’t send prospects and don’t really have any established NHL players that could get a deal done.

New Jersey Devils – Have the cap space and some nice young defenseman on the way. They have some young forwards and prospects they could offer up – Jesper Boqvist, Michael McLeod or Nolan Foote. P.K. Subban could also be included and used as a trade piece at the deadline next year if they are out of the playoff race.

The Best Personal Fits

Colorado Avalanche – Lived in Denver when his dad was with the Nuggets. They have the organizational depth on the blue line and may not make sense to trade for him. The Seattle Kraken expansion draft could get them thinking a two defenseman for one defenseman trade so they don’t potentially lose Ryan Graves for nothing.

Dallas Stars – Jones spent most of his childhood in Texas. Jones and John Klingberg will be UFAs after next season. Would deal involving Klingberg work?

Edmonton Oilers – Adam Larsson is likely re-signing but fellow right-handed defenseman Tyson Barrie is likely headed to free agency. The Blue Jackets could ask for Evan Bouchard or Philip Broberg.

The Best All-Round Fit

Los Angeles Kings – The Kings are ready to turn the corner and are loaded with young players and prospects. His agent Pat Brisson is based in Los Angeles and Jones would be a good long-term fit for him.