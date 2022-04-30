NHL Rumors: Priorities and Keys to the Offseason for the Vancouver Canucks

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks management’s first priority should be to extend head coach Bruce Boudreau. Boudreau has the leverage and there could be a long list of coaching vacancies around the league.

The Canucks will need to make decisions on forwards J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat. Both will be free agents after next season. They are eligible to sign contract extensions on July 13th. They don’t have to extend them this offseason but it could be risky to delay it. They may try to start in the $7 million range, but it may creep towards the $8-$9 million range. They could also become really good trade assets if they want to go that route.

As everyone knows, Brock Boeser is owed a $7.5 million qualifying offer. If the Canucks file for club-elected arbitration, they could try to lower is salary by up to 15 percent. Boeser would then be eligible for an offer sheet this offseason and tensions between the sides could be raised if they took him to arbitration. The Canucks could try to extend him at a lower salary. There is also the trade route but teams may be concerned about the qualifying offer situation.

Patrik Allvin and Jim Rutherford said they’ll be looking at the NCAA and European free agent routes. They’ve struck out so far with the NCAA. The Canucks have been linked to Andrei Kuzmenko and it’s believed his has some interest in them.

The Canucks need to figure out how to create some salary cap flexibility this offseason.

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski: Looking at the keys to the Vancouver Canucks offseason.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $12,373,333

2022 draft picks: 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

The first key for the Canucks is to bring back Bruce Boudreau. It’s believe he has an option for next season and their has been some speculation of him leaving. If they can agree on the right term, it’s a no-brainer to bring him back.

It’s hard not seeing J.T. Miller being part of their long-term thinking. He’s got a year left at $5.25 million. Brock Boeser’s name continues to be in the rumor mill.

Bo Horvat, like Miller, will be a UFA after next season.

The Canucks have seven UFAs this offseason. Patrik Allvin and Jim Rutherford will be looking to reshape their roster this offseason.