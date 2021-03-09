NHL Rumors: Prospects That Could Be Dealt, Los Angeles Kings, and the Ottawa Senators

NHL Prospects that could be dealt

Corey Pronman of The Athletic: Looking at a group of NHL prospects that could find themselves used as a trade chip before the April 12th NHL trade deadline.

Justin Barron – defenseman – Colorado Avalanche

Henrik Borgstrom – center – Florida Panthers

Calle Clang – goaltender – Pittsburgh Penguins

Vladislav Firstov – left wing – Minnesota Wild

Morgan Geekie – center – Carolina Hurricanes

Spencer Knight – goaltender – Florida Panthers

Klim Kostin – left wing – St. Louis Blues

Timothy Liljegren – defenseman – Toronto Maple Leafs

Mason Lohrei – defenseman – Boston Bruins

Kirill Marchenko – right wing – Columbus Blue Jackets

Ivan Morozov – center – Vegas Golden Knights

Victor Mete – defenseman – Montreal Canadiens

Jayden Struble – defenseman – Montreal Canadiens

LA Kings trade tiers

Lisa Dillman of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the Los Angeles Kings. They have at the moment $16.6 million in projected salary cap space they could use to their advantage. They have been a pleasant surprise this season but their focus remains the rebuild.

It’s hard to see them wanting to move prospects in Quinton Byfield, Alex Turcotte, Gabriel Vilardi or Tobias Bjornfot.

Tier 1: The big-name assets – Jonathan Quick and Dustin Brown.

Tier 2: Value assets – Alex Iafallo, Jeff Carter, Adrian Kempe, and Andreas Athanasiou.

Tier 3: Depth assets – Austin Wagner, Michael Amadio, Olli Maatta, Trevor Moore, Blake Lizotte.

Tier 4: Other assets – Draft picks (extra picks in a 2nd, 3rd and 4th) and cap space (not many other teams have the ability to take on salary).

Teams will be calling the Senators

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Although the trade talk appears to have picked up, it’s hard to say how busy Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion and the other GMs will be. The playoffs are a long shot for the Senators and team will be calling for some of their pending UFAs.

Pending UFAs include Artem Anisimov, Ryan Dzingel, Micheal Haley, Matthew Peca, Braydon Coburn, Mike Reilly and Erik Gudbranson.

It seems doubtful that the Senators would trade Gudbranson. Dzingel just came out of 14 day quarantine.

Defenseman Reilly might interest some teams. Fellow defenseman Christian Wolanin has been a healthy scratch of late.

Prospect Jacob Bernard-Docker is expected to leave the University of North Dakota after the season. 2020 first-round pick Jake Sanderson might be given the option to go pro after his freshman season.

Teams may call on forward Logan Brown, who has battled injuries. The Senators may not be in a rush to move him.