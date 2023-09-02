NHL Rumors: PTO Season, Tyler Bertuzzi, And Elias Lindholm

If It is September, It is PTO Season

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Naturally, the month of September gets slow in news so the one thing that garners headlines is the possibility of PTO’s or professional tryouts.

Naturally, the name that came up is Phil Kessel. Kessel saw his role more and more reduced on the Vegas Golden Knightslast season. He did win a Stanley Cup but was never going to be part of their 2023-24 plans.

He is even willing to end his ironman streak. That is serious as they say. Could he even see a PTO? Again, it is a possibility.

SinBin.Vegas: Talk keeps circling around Max Comtois and the Vegas Golden Knights. The expectation is that Vegas offers the 2017 second round pick a PTO this month. After all, the Anaheim forward did score six times in 16 games career against Vegas.

Vegas needs depth players and cheaper talent as they try to stay cap compliant heading into the 2023-24 season.

Jim Matheson: Again, Tyler Ennis could play overseas again this season but some Western teams are considering the idea of bringing in Ennis on a PTO. He was at Perry Pearn’s 3-on-3 camp during the week and speculation only grew from there.

Tyler Bertuzzi And The Toronto Maple Leafs

David Alter of The Hockey News: So, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tyler Bertuzzi were talking about a deal longer than one year. The reality is the salary cap denied that possibility.

However, it is clear both sides are open to negotiating a deal. The obvious stumbling block is that officially such things cannot start until January 1st. It appears both sides could start working on a framework then.

This depends on the salary cap of course, so simply keep an eye on this one. If something gets announced prior to the 2024-25 salary cap announcement, then the cap finally is going UP.

Elias Lindholm And A Little On The Latest

Ulfe Boden: It is safe to say Elias Lindholm had a rough season on the off the ice in 2022-23. Simply, the center is willing to stay in Calgary beyond the 2023-24 campaign. However, if a new deal is not reached, he is also willing to see what may happen next.

Simply, Lindholm is playing in Calgary this season and then will see where things go after that.