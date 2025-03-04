NHL Trade: Edmonton Oilers Acquire Trent Frederic From Boston

The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for another run at the Stanley Cup. Several days before the NHL Trade Deadline, the Oilers acquired Trent Frederic and Max Jones from the Boston Bruins in a three-team trade involving the New Jersey Devils.

Trade details: To #LetsGoOilers:

C Trent Frederic

F Max Jones To #NHLBruins:

2025 STL 2nd Rd Pick

2026 EDM 4th Rd Pick

D Max Wanner To #njdevils:

Rights to Shane LaChance

(From EDM for retaining 50% on Frederic) — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 4, 2025

To facilitate the deal, the Devils had to act as a third-party broker and received Shane LaChance as compensation. This was not one giant trade; these were three separate deals.

Per the Edmonton Oilers Press Release:

Trade 1: Boston Bruins trade Trent Frederic (50% salary retained) to New Jersey Devils in exchange for unsigned draft choice Petr Hauser.

Trade 2: New Jersey trades Trent Frederic (50% salary retained) to Edmonton in exchange for unsigned draft choice Shane Lachance.

Trade 3: Boston trades Max Jones and unsigned draft choice Petr Hauser to Edmonton in exchange for Max Wanner, St. Louis’ second-round pick in 2025 (owned by Edmonton) and Edmonton’s own fourth-round selection in 2026.

The Boston Bruins are selling their assets. Trent Frederic is a player who will add depth to the Edmonton Oilers. He will also bring physicality to the bottom six, something the Oilers have been missing all season. The pending unrestricted free agent has recorded 15 points (eight goals and seven assists) in 57 games for the Bruins. In 337 games with the Bruins, he recorded 109 points (55 goals and 54 assists).

It took Frederic some time to find his footing in the NHL, but he always knew he had the belief to be there. In addition, Max Jones appeared in seven games with the Bruins. Jones has played in 265 career NHL games with Boston and the Anaheim Ducks, who took him in the first round (24th overall), recording 62 points (31 goals and 31 assists for 62 points).

The dominos are starting to fall for the Bruins as it is rumored that defenseman Brandon Carlo is in trade talks involving the Calgary Flames. But the Oilers add depth to their roster and the Bruins acquire assets for the future.