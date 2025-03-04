NHL News: Jake Evans Signs Four Year Extension with Montreal Canadiens

One of the most coveted centers on the market in Jake Evans is not going anywhere. The Montreal Canadiens announced they have agreed to terms on a new four-year extension with Evans only mere days before the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension (2025-26 to 2028-29) with forward Jake Evans. News release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/rppxtrgvWL — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 4, 2025

Numerous reports indicated that Evans and the Canadiens were far apart on an extension. However, like with any negotiation, things can change quickly. As Elliotte Friedman has always stated, it just takes one phone call to change things. Well, that phone call sees Evans staying in Montreal for the foreseeable future.

Habs and Jake Evans’ camp renewed talks on Sunday after an extended period without. I think Montreal stuck pretty well to its position more or less. So Evans, in the end, made the call he didn’t want to leave. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 4, 2025

The pending unrestricted free agent currently makes $1.7 million on AAV. His new four-year deal will see that increase to $2.85 million a season. There were reports that Evans could have gotten more on the open market. Some indications were that he could have gotten in the $3 million to $4 million range on an AAV on a longer-term deal. However, Evans chose to stay in Montreal.

Evans was a trade target, and it was unclear which direction the Canadiens were leaning. However, with Kirby Dach‘s injury and the team’s recent four-game winning streak, GM Kent Hughes decided it was best to keep depth and a player who can help the team compete for the playoffs—maybe not this season, but next, when they are expected to take the next step.

Again, the Canadiens held all the cards here. Remember GM Kent Hughes was looking for a second-round pick for Evans. Some reports indicated the Canadiens early on were in no rush to move him. They were going to stick to their price, and if they didn’t get it, Evans was going to stay. That is exactly what happened.

Evans, who was the number four target on some trade boards, was an ideal depth center for contending teams. Teams like the New Jersey Devils were looking into him and had the assets to pull it off. He is a good penalty killer when paired with Joel Armia. and a great faceoff man.

Jake Evans, signed to a 4x$2.9M extension by MTL, is a third line two-way centre with some passing and puck skill. Has played more SH minutes in the past three seasons than any other forward, the results have not always been great but has 6 SH points this year. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cFccxbAhbS — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 4, 2025

Evans has had a career season. He played in 61 games with the Canadiens and recorded 28 points (12 goals and 16 assists). Of the 12 goals he scored, three came on the penalty kill. The seventh rounder (207th overall pick) of the 2014 NHL Draft has recorded 120 points (39 goals and 81 assists) in 329 games with the Canadiens. He has appeared in 13 games in the playoffs for Montreal, recording three points (a goal and two assists).

Evans, who was the number four player on many teams trade boards, will stay in Montreal for four more seasons after this one. This depth piece and great penalty killer has forced contending teams to go back to the drawing board for more centers.

