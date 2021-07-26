NHL Rumors: Quick Hits – Hurricanes, Kraken, Flyers, Leafs, Blackhawks and Free Agent Predictions

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes have three pending UFA goaltenders and hope to get at least one signed before Wednesday – Jonathan Bernier, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer.

Mrazek could re-sign but his agent said on Friday he may test the open market.

The Hurricanes could be among the teams interested in trading for goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

The Seattle Kraken plan to be active in free agency and could be interested in St. Louis Blues UFA Jaden Schwartz, as well as Phillip Danault and Gabriel Landeskog.

There were at least two other teams who were willing to send the Buffalo Sabres a first-round pick in a package for Rasmus Ristolainen.

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking for a goalie to tandem with Carter Hart. Would think that Jonathan Berner, James Reimer and Jaroslav Halak would make some sense.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Finding a goaltending partner for Jack Campbell is the Toronto Maple Leafs top priority. Whatever room they have left will go towards filling out their forwards.

The Philadelphia Flyers are looking for a veteran goalie to go with Carter Hart.

Some think the Carolina Hurricanes really like goaltender Anntti Raanta.

It’s believed that Philipp Grubauer was looking for around six years at $6 million per. The Colorado Avalanche may not want to go that high.

The Chicago Blackhawks are still trying to trade RFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

Free agent predictions

Dougie Hamilton – New Jersey Devils

David Savard – Montreal Canadiens

Gabriel Landeskog – Colorado Avalanche

Blake Coleman – six years at $5 million per

Jaden Schwartz – Seattle Kraken

Brandon Saad – St. Louis Blues, NY Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins or the LA Kings

Kyle Palmieri – New Yokr Islanders

Phillip Danault – Los Angeles Kings

Alec Martinez – Vegas Golden Knights

Alex Goligoski – Minnesota Wild

Derek Forbort – Boston Bruins

Zach Hyman – Edmonton Oilers

Alexander Ovechkin – Washington Capitals – three years at $10 million

Ryan Suter – Dallas Stars

Trade Predictions

Ryan Strome – Seattle, Vegas or the Ottawa Senators

Vladimir Tarasenko: Islanders or the New Jersey Devils