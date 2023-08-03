NHL Rumors: Radko Gudas, and the Vancouver Canucks

Radko Gudas wanted no part of Canada

Andy & Rono: Defenseman Radka Gudas (signed with the Anaheim Ducks) said that the received contract offers from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs but he didn’t want to play in Canada, especially in Toronto.

Gudas said that when playing in the playoffs with the Florida Panthers last season against the Maple Leafs, the media pressure was crazy even for an opposing team.

Do the Vancouver Canucks still need to add a center?

Sekeres and Price: Patrick Johnston on the Sekeres and Price show on if the Vancouver Canucks need to add another center.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Sekeres: “Answer me the poll then, do you think Vancouver, do you think they need to make another major move? Do you see a move for a third line center or a different defenseman or a (Tyler) Myers trade or anything of that?”

Johnston: “I think we talked about that before. Yeah, they need, they do need another center. I don’t think Teddy Blueger, Teddy Blueger seems like a good guy, a hard working player but he’s not, he’s not going to carry the load of what you, if you were truly serious about this team, he’s not going to carry the load as your third-line center.

I don’t think you need a Bo Horvat. You’re not going to have the triumvirate you had last year but you need a guy that is going to be able to contribute. I thought, it was nice that Patrik Allvin thought 15 goals, but come on, he’s not going to score 15 goals. He’s never been that guy.”

Sekeres: “No.”

Blake Price: “No.”

Johnston: “Yeah, I think you need a center. I think that’s clear to me.”

Sekeres: “You say we’ve talked about that before but when you haven’t tweeted for eight days, Patrik.”

Johnston: “Fair enough.”