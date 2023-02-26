NHL Rumors: Rangers and Patrick Kane, and the Flyers James van Riemsdyk is Available

The Rangers could have the cap room for Patrick Kane as early as today

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks and Patrick Kane.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Look, you can see the way this is trending. he did not play against the San Jose Sharks. He went home to Chicago.

NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Headed Back To Chicago With Rangers Speculation Flying

But I think the other thing here that really stands out is it that the Rangers have begun the moves to clear the cap. Jake Leschyshyn put on waivers and (Vitali) Kravtsov traded to Vancouver. These were moves that people suspected the Rangers wouldn’t make unless they knew we were moving in this particular direction.

But as we’ve seen, nothing is done until it’s done, and as of right now as we do this segment, there is nothing official about Kane and the Rangers.

Now, the other thing that’s occurred here is that I don’t think that they were in position to make this trade for cap reasons before at least Tuesday. However, Ryan Lindgren, unfortunately, was injured today, and hopefully, this isn’t the case, but if he has to go on long-term injury list, they could potentially do this as soon as .

So we will see how this all plays out but certainly, the motions look to be, Kane, the Rangers, and the Blackhawks working on something.”

Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk is available

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Philadelphia Flyers pending UFA forward James van Riemsdyk.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“JvR. Yes Ron, he’s not playing tonight against the New Jersey Devils. The Philadelphia Flyers don’t play again until Wednesday and Philly has made the decision, they are indeed moving him and have let teams know that he is available.

NHL Rumors: Joel Farabee Says He Wants to Stay In Philly, Tortorella Has Some Comments For His Agent

We watch teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, the Minnesota Wild, the Dallas Stars. Winnipeg has been around James van Riemsdyk, not sure if the (Nino) Niederreiter situation changes that. But yes, JvR definitely in play.

I think Philadelphia’s expecting other teams to jump in at some point this week as well.”

Frank Seravalli: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on James van Riemsdyk not playing last night: “He wanted to play, but just giving him a maintenance day. Tonight is a b2b after a long trip. And we don’t play again until Wed. Timing made sense.”