NHL Rumors: Joel Farabee Says He Wants to Stay In Philly, Tortorella Has Some Comments For His Agent

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff: Colby Cohen asks Frank Seravalli why Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee keeps popping up and is on the trade board list.

Seravalli says it’s surprising the 22-year-old’s name comes up. He hasn’t been able to reach his upside.

“And so, Joel Farabee has been added to our trade targets board because I’m told that there has been some displeasure voiced towards the Flyers organization from his camp.

Certainly not a trade request, but a question of where is this heading? What are we doing here? Because there’s definitely frustration that has cropped up between Joel Farabee and coach John Tortorella.”

He’s on a long-term deal at $5 million and has spent time on the fourth line. Believe the Flyers have gotten some calls on him but they may not have much interest in moving him. They don’t want to sell low.

Seravalli adds:

“So, if the Flyers were ever to go down that path, I’d imagine it would be in the summer. But you can’t rule out the idea that Joel Farabee, for instance, could be on the move. He’s someone that certain teams are also interested for all those same reasons; they see the potential.”

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers Joel Farabee said that he saw the rumors on twitter on and adds that he’s fully committed to the team. He notes that this stuff pops up at the trade deadline and there’s nothing to it. He wants to stay in Philadelphia.

Giana Han: Flyers coach John Tortorella said that Joel Farabee report is news to him. Tortorella adds that player agents should stay out of things.

Torts adds that Farabee has had an up and down season, has had the injury (had disc replacement surgery in June) and “I’ve told you guys. I think he’s really important here.”

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports: Tortorella:

“This is news to me,” the head coach said. “Is his agent popping off? Is that what it is? He’s popping off in the media that he’s pissed off about Joel? Oh, for God’s sake. They should just shut up.”

“The agent should just stay out of the business,” Tortorella said.